IT Books
Home IT Books The Internet of Things Book

The Internet of Things Book

0
The Internet of Things Book
0

You might only have heard this expression recently (indeed you might never had heard of it) but, apparently this is a concept that has been around for some time.The term was coined around the turn of the millennium and refers to the potential interconnectivity of basically all electronic devices and capacity to record, monitor and transmit information between them to achieve all manner of wonderful (and maybe not-so-wonderful) outcomes. There is a fair degree of polarization of views on both the likelihood and the desirability of this development. Those in favour reckon it could save literally trillions of dollars in the future and provide all sorts of benefits in healthcare, law enforcement, civic amenities, local government, environmental areas etc. The skeptics say it is just too big an idea, there is no infrastructure or codified standards and anyway how good a plan is it to put that much faith in, and dependence on, machines and share that much personal data with who-knows who? For example, if machines end up running everything what happens if there is a cyber-attack? This all sounds very futuristic and, to be truthful, it probably is some way off. But a lot of the ideas and principles are already available and being used and there are products and systems on the market that precursor the concept and offer a glimpse of what might be possible and achievable in the future. Governments are getting interested and involved (the UK government recently earmarked £45m to help the development of related products) and savvy companies in the hi-tech area are gearing themselves to take advantage of the current technology and cover any advances and innovations as they occur. The market will, doubtless, offer commercial opportunities and with them, the potential for considerable financial gain for those brave and astute enough to invest in the right companies. How to discover and identify which these might be will not be so easy but Google’s recent acquisition of Nest might

Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
IT Books
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs allow you to easily attach low-cost graphics acceleration to current generation EC2 instances. With Elastic GPUs, you choose the GPU resources that are sized for your workload, so you can accelerate the graphics performance of your applications for a fraction of the cost of stand-alone graphics instances. In this tech talk, […]

        read more
        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

          Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs allow you to easily attach low-cost graphics acceleration to current generation EC2 instances. With Elastic GPUs, you choose the GPU resources that are sized for your workload, so you can accelerate the graphics performance of your applications for a fraction of the cost of stand-alone graphics instances. In this tech talk, […]

          read more
          1496912653_maxresdefault.jpg

          Hands On Lab: Introduction to Microsoft SQL Server in AWS – Tech Talk Video

          1496879252_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e4 / Paul Thurrott – Part 2

          1496878723_maxresdefault.jpg

          Unleash Hybrid Cloud Elasticity with Turbonomic – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video