The Internet of Everything – the need to manage external things

Research commissioned by Quocirca in July 2016, as background to its Reference Architecture for the IoE (Internet of Everything), shows that most businesses in the UK and Germany believe the Internet of Things (IoT) is already having a major impact (43%) or expect that it will do so soon (44%). The remaining 13% are more sceptical, down from 18% in another survey, with a similar demographic, conducted by Quocirca in 2015 (The many guises of the IoT, sponsored by Neustar, a supplier of market intelligence, web performance and internet security services).

Mostly initiatives are restricted to specific projects rather than being organisation wide, although in manufacturing the split is 50:50. The average organisation has eight IoT-related projects underway, even the sceptics admit to a couple. Most expect these projects will have need for at least some external device interaction, just 13% said it would be internal only, whilst 24% said it be all external, the remaining 63% said it would be mixed (see figure).

For a manufacturer, external connectivity may be with devices purchased by business customers or consumers (the latter often connected via home routers). A transport company may have ticketing machines in third party locations, whilst a retailer may communicate with apps on shoppers’ smartphones. All such initiatives have the promise of making business processes more efficient and improving customer engagement. However, there are also challenges to be overcome; dealing with large numbers of devices, huge data volumes and security headaches.

