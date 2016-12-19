Home Applications The Internet of Everything – the need to manage external things

The Internet of Everything – the need to manage external things

0
The Internet of Everything – the need to manage external things
0
FSLogix Feature Image
now viewing

The Internet of Everything – the need to manage external things

HP Enterprise Feature Image
now playing

What’s the IoT Edge and What’s Out There?

gartner
now playing

Gartner Says by 2019, 20 Percent of User Interactions With Smartphones Will Take Place via VPAs

DataCore Feature Image
now playing

Top Trends You Need to Know

gartner
now playing

Gartner: By 2020, 50% of everyday essential products will be autoreplenished through IoT

Bretty Feature Image
now playing

Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware, Inc. - Companies Across Industries Embrace the VMware Workspace ONE Platform for Delivering Consumer Simple and Enterprise Secure Digital Workspaces

FSLogix Feature Image
now playing

The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys - App-V!

Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s3 e7 / Mark Russinovich, CTO, Azure

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat Improves Scalability, Simplifies Usability with Latest Version of Production-Ready OpenStack for Enterprise and Service Provider Clouds

FSLogix Feature Image
now playing

FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! - What's New & Why you should Upgrade

Research commissioned by Quocirca in July 2016, as background to its Reference Architecture for the IoE (Internet of Everything), shows that most businesses in the UK and Germany believe the Internet of Things (IoT) is already having a major impact (43%) or expect that it will do so soon (44%). The remaining 13% are more sceptical, down from 18% in another survey, with a similar demographic, conducted by Quocirca in 2015 (The many guises of the IoT, sponsored by Neustar, a supplier of market intelligence,  web performance and internet security services).

Mostly initiatives are restricted to specific projects rather than being organisation wide, although in manufacturing the split is 50:50. The average organisation has eight IoT-related projects underway, even the sceptics admit to a couple. Most expect these projects will have need for at least some external device interaction, just 13% said it would be internal only, whilst 24% said it be all external, the remaining 63% said it would be mixed (see figure).

For a manufacturer, external connectivity may be with devices purchased by business customers or consumers (the latter often connected via home routers). A transport company may have ticketing machines in third party locations, whilst a retailer may communicate with apps on shoppers’ smartphones. All such initiatives have the promise of making business processes more efficient and improving customer engagement. However, there are also challenges to be overcome; dealing with large numbers of devices, huge data volumes and security headaches.

Read the entire article here, The Internet of Everything – the need to manage external things

via the fine folks at FSLogix

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Desktop
Mobile
Security
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!