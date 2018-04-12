Home Applications The Intelligent Data Center is Beyond Human Scale

The Intelligent Data Center is Beyond Human Scale

0
The Intelligent Data Center is Beyond Human Scale
0

As the IT industry has evolved over recent years, it has seen the clear and rapid movement towards software-defined infrastructure at every layer of the stack. Software-defined, API-accessible infrastructure also opened the door for the next phase of evolution with what Gartner has categorized as “AI Ops”, a further evolution beyond traditional silo-focused, human dependent, operations management.

To create a self-learning system that optimizes Data Center (DC) and cloud resources and predicts and mitigates system failures, I&O leaders should take a holistic approach by combining architectures with smart algorithms, according to a newly released research note from Gartner, “How To Build The Intelligent Data Center1”. I believe this research note explores the approach and vendor ecosystem (which includes Turbonomic) to enable an Intelligent Data Center. We can define an intelligent DC as one that encompasses algorithms, self-optimizing and self- organizing systems (including architecture and applications), operating together to produce an aggregated IQ greater than the sum of its parts.”

Data Center Challenges for I&O Leaders

The challenges highlighted will be very familiar to everyone in infrastructure and operations:

  1. Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders are constantly inundated with hype about artificial intelligence (AI) at the business level, without being offered the necessary guidance for how to raise the overall intelligence level of the data center (DC) and its operations.
  2. While vendors may sell AI as individual technologies to raise business expediency, there are no standards or guidelines for systems to share intelligence, preventing DC-level insights.
  3. Rapid rates of change and increasingly complex data centers consisting of decentralized and hybrid cloud infrastructures make it difficult for I&O leaders to select the right tools.

Read the entire article here, The Intelligent Data Center is Beyond Human Scale

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

Download FREE Health Monitor

Download FREE Datacenter Stencils for Microsoft Visio and OmniGraffle

Download Turbonomic Operations Manager Trial

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
News
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1523568426_maxresdefault.jpg

          Delivering Availability with Backup Appliances

          When used together with our Alliances backup appliances solutions, Veeam® provides the industry’s leading combination of secondary storage and Availability software, offering benefits such as faster backup performance, improved RTOs and RPOs, cost savings, ease of use and stronger security. Learn more in this short video. This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1523068626_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Plan the future of your data in 5 minutes

          1523086924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Desktop Central Free Training Patch management

          1521808630_maxresdefault.jpg

          OS Imaging and Deployment with ManageEngine Desktop Central – Creation of bootable ISO media

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video