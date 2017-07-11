‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper

As organizations embark on the journey towards ITSM and DevOps adoption, they need to be aware of how this IT transformation will impact their IT operations and business delivery. ‘IT monitoring’ plays a crucial role in providing the visibility enterprises need to track all the technology and operational changes, measure performance continuously, baseline the infrastructure, forecast capacity needs, and accelerate IT transformation by delivering real transparency to IT and business stakeholders.

