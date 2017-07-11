White Papers
'The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps' White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper

As organizations embark on the journey towards ITSM and DevOps adoption, they need to be aware of how this IT transformation will impact their IT operations and business delivery. ‘IT monitoring’ plays a crucial role in providing the visibility enterprises need to track all the technology and operational changes, measure performance continuously, baseline the infrastructure, forecast capacity needs, and accelerate IT transformation by delivering real transparency to IT and business stakeholders.

Read this white paper to understand the importance of services-oriented technology monitoring, and how it can be an instrumental tool in achieving ITSM and DevOps success.

Download and read the ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper Here

