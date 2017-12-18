The Impact of Microsoft 365 on VDI and EMM Markets

What is Microsoft 365?

Back in July Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 – a product suite that bundles Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security/Intune into one turnkey (one of our favorite words) solution. There’s a version for Enterprise and a version for small/medium businesses. Licensing for Microsoft 365 is available as a per user, per month subscription. Until now, buying these products was a hodge podge because Office 365 was available per user but Windows was available on a per device basis; it also meant you had to spend time integrating this fragmented mix of OS and apps. Not anymore!

80% of Enterprise Customers Will Upgrade

Going forward 80+% of enterprise customers will upgrade to the Microsoft 365 SKU. So in a few years, 80% of enterprise customers will have paid for licenses for Office 365 and EMS/Intune. What are the consequences for traditional VDI and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM)?

Office 365 Will Drive VDI into Azure

Michael Warrilow and Nathan Hill had forecast in the following article VDI Demand Is Growing, but Not Everyone Will Be Successful that Desktop as a Service (DaaS) would be 50% of new VDI deployments by 2019. Not only are we seeing this happen first-hand, we’re witnessing an acceleration of existing VDI workloads moving to the cloud.

Gartner analysts Nathan Hill and Michael Silver recently published a report called Moving to Office 365 Challenges VDI Strategies. The report discusses the impact of Office 365 on where virtual desktops are deployed. If the most important enterprise application (email) is in Microsoft Azure, doesn’t it make sense for more virtual desktops to be closer to the application in Azure too? We believe that with datacenter infrastructure overlapping with cloud services, IT teams must take the opportunity to reassess if on-premises VDI still makes sense, or if those workloads should run in Azure as a turnkey (there’s that word again!) Cloud Desktop Service.

Via the fine folks at Workspot.