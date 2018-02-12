The impact of Meltdown and Spectre patches on Windows 7

In my previous article I outlined how Windows 10 scalability is affected by the Meltdown and Spectre patches delivered by Microsoft. From our customers and the community, we got messages that Windows 7 (via Citrix XenDesktop or VMware Horizon view) would be impacted more than Windows 10 so obviously that one was next to be put through its paces in our labs.

As with the previous tests the lab setup is straightforward, however because Windows 7 has smaller hardware requirements I’ve switched from running the test with 180 virtual machines to 220 virtual machines with 1.5GB of memory.

Results:

The results show clearly that just the Microsoft windows update has a very significant impact on both scalability and performance however keep in mind that the updates on the hypervisor and the microcode have not been applied yet. Therefore, it’s my expectation that when applied we will see the results go down again, but for now the question remains: How much? It’s also important to note that I’m testing in a clean lab environment, mileage might vary on your production machines.

via the fine folks at LoginVSI