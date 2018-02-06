The impact of Meltdown and Spectre patches on Windows 10

Over the last weeks a lot has already been written about the supposedly high impact that the patches of both Meltdown and Spectre will have on the performance of computer systems but even experts do not yet agree how big the impact will be on centralized desktop environments such as Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop and of course VMware Horizon causing a lot of Fear Uncertainty and Doubt.

As Login VSI is considered the Industry standard test for these platforms my mailbox, twitter stream and our company support inbox quickly filled up with requests asking us to share our insights, so we have decided to do just that. However, please keep in mind that results may vary depending on hard and software that you use.

To allow everyone to repeat these tests in their own environment Login VSI has decided to offer free licenses to all that want to test the impact of Meltdown and Spectre in their own environment helping the EUC community.

I’ll outline these results in a series of articles in the upcoming time, starting with this one describing our test-infrastructure and the results of the first performance tests with Windows 10.

