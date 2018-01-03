Enterprises organizations that are struggling to evolve and adapt the transformation to a modern data center and take advantage of benefits offered as part of the transformation such as cost-effectiveness and even more important, efficient control of their data in an increasingly hybrid cloud world. Cohesity’s DataPlatform CE is now available in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. With Cohesity’s DataPlatform CE, enterprise organizations can successfully transform their traditional private clouds into hybrid cloud infrastructures and have the ability to leverage Cohesity’s hybrid data fabric to efficiently and securely manage your secondary storage and data sprawl.

This article is a follow-up to the previously posted “The Hybrid Cloud Series: Deploying Cohesity DataPlatform CE on Microsoft Azure”. In the second installment of my Hybrid Cloud Series, I’m demonstrating the deployment of Cohesity’s DataPlatform CE on AWS. The deployment process and procedures for AWS are very similar to the experience presented for the deployments on Microsoft Azure. A There are a few exceptions to the deployment regarding some of the unique constructs and properties that apply to the AWS portal and services, but I covered them all in the demonstration below.

Read the entire article here, The Hybrid Cloud Series: Deploying Cohesity DataPlatform CE on AWS

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.