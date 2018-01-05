Enterprise organizations continue to face challenges when dealing with the effective management of information today. We reached a point where the exponential growth of data generated in the enterprise makes it extremely challenging for organizations to manage efficiently. Data management is a vast functional lifecycle domain that involves numerous characteristics beyond just protection, recovery, retention, and replication of data. With the current and impending data sovereignty and compliance regulations, additional data management characteristics such as analytics, governance, and compliance are of vital importance to enterprise businesses and organizations.

Data today is being classified to be equivalent to oil from currency and value perspective. For enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their data, they must manage the access to information efficiently and efficiently by never losing access and visibility to their data. Institutions must maintain access and visibility to all forms of relevant data for their business, whether it be for services rendered, regulatory compliance, business functionalities, new opportunities, trending, etc.

Satisfying these requirements is challenging from both a technology and operations perspectives. From a technology perspective, the limited capabilities and outdated architectures the majority of the available data management solutions are designed and built as specific point solutions that are unable to fulfill the requirements to manage data according to today’s demands adequately. As a result of these shortcomings, organizations are forced to introduce risky and inefficient solutions with complexed procedures into their infrastructures to manage their data.

Read the entire article here, The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity in Azure and AWS

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.