Home News The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity in Azure and AWS

The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity in Azure and AWS

0
The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity in Azure and AWS
0

Enterprise organizations continue to face challenges when dealing with the effective management of information today. We reached a point where the exponential growth of data generated in the enterprise makes it extremely challenging for organizations to manage efficiently. Data management is a vast functional lifecycle domain that involves numerous characteristics beyond just protection, recovery, retention, and replication of data. With the current and impending data sovereignty and compliance regulations, additional data management characteristics such as analytics, governance, and compliance are of vital importance to enterprise businesses and organizations.

Data today is being classified to be equivalent to oil from currency and value perspective. For enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their data, they must manage the access to information efficiently and efficiently by never losing access and visibility to their data. Institutions must maintain access and visibility to all forms of relevant data for their business, whether it be for services rendered, regulatory compliance, business functionalities, new opportunities, trending, etc.

Satisfying these requirements is challenging from both a technology and operations perspectives. From a technology perspective, the limited capabilities and outdated architectures the majority of the available data management solutions are designed and built as specific point solutions that are unable to fulfill the requirements to manage data according to today’s demands adequately. As a result of these shortcomings, organizations are forced to introduce risky and inefficient solutions with complexed procedures into their infrastructures to manage their data.

Read the entire article here, The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Management and Compliance with Cohesity in Azure and AWS

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

Categories:
News
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera

This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing. I’ll blog about topics such as security issues, implementations, and new technologies using videos and how-to demos.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513245288_hqdefault.jpg

          Getting Started with Docker on AWS – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

          AWS is an elastic, secure, flexible, and developer-centric ecosystem that serves as an ideal platform for Docker deployments. AWS offers the scalable infrastructure, APIs, and SDKs that integrate tightly into a development lifecycle and accentuate the benefits of the lightweight and portable containers that Docker offers. In this session, you learn the benefits of containers, […]

          read more
          1515105770_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Skyline Operational Summary Report Overview Video

          1515105798_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Skyline Download, Installation & Configuration Video

          1513242454_1513242450_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Veeam Helps Businesses Grow, Meet Objectives, and Recover Data – Customer Testimonials Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video