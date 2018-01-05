The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Access and Visibility for Granular BCDR with Cohesity AWS and Azure

Today’s enterprise organizations are obligated to satisfy constant demands for secure and efficient access to information in order to remain relevant and maintain a competitive edge. The reality is that all the business critical functions of an organization rely on the use and access to pertinent information. Depending on the enterprise organization and their business, it has become almost unrealistic from a cost perspective, both CapEx, and Opex, to retain all of the data generated and required by a company locally. The demands for the use and access of data is often balanced between characteristics such as usability, compliance, and availability against cost. As a result of this balancing act, compromising decisions are made to move and relocate valuable data assets to cost-effective locations, infrastructures and public clouds platforms.

While the approach described above may potentially and temporarily solve some of the challenges related to cost, a different set of problems present themselves. In this case, data portability risks (physical or electronic), data integrity, security, loss of data visibility, increased RPOs/RTOs, just to name a few. Information is the core of any business prosperity; there should be very little to no compromises when it comes to satisfying business requirements for data access and visibility. There are also impending data compliance regulations and laws such as GDPR that carry hefty financial penalties that are applicable for not managing data according to the regulations because of lack of visibility. Moving or transporting data to places such as distant Mountains 😉 may expose organization’s data to the risks I mentioned above. This applies to the use of legacy gateways and software solutions to push data to the cloud. It becomes incredibly challenging to use your data when you lose visibility to it. For example how efficient will a process be when it doesn’t know the type of data, the point in time, or the different types of data sets that may be available for processing?

Read the entire article here, The Hybrid Cloud Series: Cross-Cloud Data Access and Visibility for Granular BCDR with Cohesity AWS and Azure

Via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.