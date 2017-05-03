For decades, Disaster Recovery (DR) has dominated the landscape as the best architecture for business continuity. The problem is, DR expects you to have a disaster, and then to recover from that disaster. Because that capacity sits idle until disaster strikes, many customers call that “Dark DR.”

In today’s digital business world, of course, disasters aren’t tolerated well. A majority of organizations cite considerable loss to revenue and/or reputation if their online offerings go down. Rather than build DR structures, organizations today need to design for Continuous Availability. Continuous availability, in turn, requires active/active architectures.

Active/active designs present their own challenges – they cost more, and they’re complicated to build. Turns out, though, that new technologies and new designs are reducing the technical complications, and the economics of active/active don’t match the mythology.

Read the entire article here, The Hidden Cost of “Dark” DR – ScaleArc

via the fine folks at ScaleArc