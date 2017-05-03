Home Databases The Hidden Cost of “Dark” DR

The Hidden Cost of “Dark” DR

0
The Hidden Cost of “Dark” DR
0

For decades, Disaster Recovery (DR) has dominated the landscape as the best architecture for business continuity. The problem is, DR expects you to have a disaster, and then to recover from that disaster. Because that capacity sits idle until disaster strikes, many customers call that “Dark DR.”

In today’s digital business world, of course, disasters aren’t tolerated well. A majority of organizations cite considerable loss to revenue and/or reputation if their online offerings go down. Rather than build DR structures, organizations today need to design for Continuous Availability. Continuous availability, in turn, requires active/active architectures.

Active/active designs present their own challenges – they cost more, and they’re complicated to build. Turns out, though, that new technologies and new designs are reducing the technical complications, and the economics of active/active don’t match the mythology.

Read the entire article here, The Hidden Cost of “Dark” DR – ScaleArc

via the fine folks at ScaleArc

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Databases
ScaleArc
ScaleArc ScaleArc enables consumer-grade apps for today’s digital business – apps that are never down, always fast, and scale anywhere. ScaleArc’s database load balancing software helps organizations of all sizes eliminate application downtime from database outages or maintenance, improve application performance, and scale database capacity – all without writing a single line of code. ScaleArc augments SQL Server, deploying transparently between applications or websites and SQL Server databases. The more sophisticated the SQL Server deployment, the more value you can unlock from the ScaleArc software. Our software works with AlwaysOn to make database failovers transparent to the application. You can also mark servers offline and ScaleArc software will route around them, enabling zero downtime patching. Our connection management and caching improves application performance, and we simplify cloud adoption by managing query load to distributed database servers.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

    read more
    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493753149_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Pro Alpha saves time and costs with VxRail

          ProAlpha opts for VMware’s VxRail and Horizon View to virtualize and mobilize systems, allowing its academy to deliver systems to customers in a time and cost sensitive way This video is from the fine folks at VMware.

          read more
          1493774156_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Simplifying App and Access Management with Workspace ONE

          1493774154_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Ready for Heterogeneous for VDI Environments Overview Video

          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video