The Heart of Maker Faire

The Heart of Maker Faire
We at the Raspberry Pi Foundation find it incredibly rewarding to help people make and share things they love. It’s amazing to be part of an incredibly creative community of makers. And we’re not the only ones who feel this way: for this year’s Maker Faire UK, the team over at NUSTEM created the Heart of Maker Faire, a Pi-powered art installation that is a symbol of this unique community. And to be perfectly frank, it’s bloody gorgeous.

The Heart of Maker Faire

NUSTEM’s new installation for Maker Faire UK 2017, held on 1st & 2nd April at the Centre for Life, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Visitors wrote notes about things they love, and sealed them in jars. They then read their heart rates, and used the control boxes to associate their jar and heart rate with a space on the shelves.

A heart for the community

NUSTEM is a STEM outreach organisation from Northumbria University, and the makers there are always keen to build interactive projects that get people excited about technology. So at this year’s Faire, attendees passing their installation were invited to write down something close to their heart, put that note in a jar, and measure their heart rate. Then they could connect their heart rate, via a QR code, to a space on a shelf lined with LEDs. Once they placed the jar in their space, the LEDs started blinking to imitate their heart beat. With this art piece, the NUSTEM team wants to say something about “how we’re all individuals, but about our similarities too”.

Read the entire article here, The Heart of Maker Faire

via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation

Raspberry Pi Foundation
Raspberry Pi Foundation The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a UK-based charity. Since launching our first product in 2012, we have sold over seven million low-cost, high-performance Raspberry Pi computers through our trading subsidiary, Raspberry Pi Trading Ltd, and helped to establish a global community of digital makers and educators. All profits are directed to the Foundation’s mission to put the power of digital making into the hands of people all over the world.
