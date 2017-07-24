Life is full of unpredictable and catastrophic events. When one occurs in the data center, it can result in property damage and data loss. With potential threats to data lurking around every corner, many businesses have disaster recovery strategies even if the strategy is something as dated as tape. For Danny Yeo, computer systems administrator at Brigham Young University (BYU) College of Life Sciences, recovering from tape-based backups that could take hours or days was no longer a possibility.

The BYU College of Life Sciences, originally the College of Biology and Agriculture, was founded in 1954 in Provo, Utah. The college has approximately 350 students and faculty, including the four full-time and 20 part-time development and engineering team members that provide IT services to the rest of the college. Yeo knew he needed to put a strong disaster recovery and backup policy in place because, in the event of a disaster, he could not risk the hours (or even days) it could take to recover from tape-based backups.

At the time, Yeo’s team was leveraging a traditional infrastructure that was approaching end-of-life and causing a number of issues for the team. With a small full-time team, managing the infrastructure was a time-consuming task. The system engineer, for instance, spent long evenings in the data center, patching, upgrading, or troubleshooting problems in the system or completing backups – sometimes staying well past midnight. To add to their frustrations, the BYU College of Life Sciences team could not rely on the vendors’ support teams for help as it usually ended with Yeo and his team being blamed for the issues.

Choosing Hyperconverged

Read the entire article here, The Great Vendor Bake-off: A Disaster Recovery Story

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.