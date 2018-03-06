The GitHub DDoS Attack is a Reminder to Secure The Network – Inside and Out

This week, over 1.35 Terabits per second of traffic hit GitHub services all of a sudden. It was the most powerful distributed denial of service attack recorded to date. After only 10 minutes, GitHub had to call for help. Luckily Akamai Prolexic was able to take care of them and blocked the malicious traffic.

So what happened under the hood?

This massive DDoS attack has been identified as one type of amplification attack, called a memcached DDoS attack. Memcached is a popular caching system to speed up networks and web servers. When a query is received, the memcached server will reply with a much larger reply packet. According to some security vendors’ analysis, a small 15 bytes of request could trigger 134KB of response. Akamai has said that a 203 byte request could result in 100M byte response of reflected traffic. That’s a 10,000x to 50,000x amplification factor!

