ProfileUnity is hot, there’s no denying. Everywhere I go partners and (potentially new) customers keep asking for demos, and as soon as I show them a thing or two they are eager to get their hands dirty. In fact, the number of trial licenses I have been handing out throughout the last couple of weeks must be some kind of a new internal record (I’ll make sure to check). Seriously, the demand for a future stable, easy and straightforward to use User Environment and Workspace Manager product has been higher than ever before.

Whenever I give my ProfileUnity pitch and/or show a couple of configuration options as part of my demo it quickly becomes clear that next to End User and Workspace Management, in the broadest sense of the word, we add in a few ‘specials’ as well – all part of the same package, by the way. We don’t do modules, no bronze, silver or gold etc… I think you get the idea. Needless to say, it doesn’t take me much effort to get my audience enthusiastic.

Easing through

I experienced it myself not too long ago. Since I was new to the Liquidware portfolio (I officially joined as of October 1st) I spent some time getting to know the individual products, of course, ProfileUnity was no exception. While running a couple of virtual machines on my MacBook Pro isn’t ideal, I do not need any additional infrastructural components, like a database and/or web server so it only took me 45 minutes to get it up and running, domain controller included.

Read the entire article here, The future looks bright for User Environment and Workspace Management | Liquidware Blog –

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.