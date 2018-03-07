Home Data Center The Future? It’s Weaponized Malware

The Future? It’s Weaponized Malware
Without question, hackers today can have a major impact on critical infrastructure worldwide—hospitals, banking systems, the power grid—especially when they’re partnered with aging, vulnerable technology like legacy software. And they appear to be more and more intent on making that happen.  

That’s a nightmarish scenario. But cyber attacks are growing in sophistication, and evolving in intent—in no small part because sophisticated tools originally intended for cyber espionage and warfare are now readily available to any cyber criminal.  

WannaCry ransomware crippled computers at hospitals, banks, and businesses around the world. Hospitals in the UK had to turn patients away while they grappled with computers held hostage. NotPetya affected hospitals too— leading to canceled surgeries—and other major organizations like airlines, banks, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and a global shipping company, which was forced to shut down container terminals in ports from Los Angeles to Mumbai.  

How can security and IT pros protect their organizations from the perils of these kinds of sophisticated, nefarious attacks that are designed to have such a critical impact?

