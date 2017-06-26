Home The Future Belongs to the Fast – HPE ProLiant Gen9 to Gen10 Server Transition Program

0
Welcome to Infrastructure Insights guest blogger Michael Swan, Director, Business Development, HPE Financial Services

When I was in grade school, I took great pride in being the fastest—whether that meant the first to finish a race, jump on the lunch line or complete a test. Now that I’m an adult, I realize how important being fast really is.

The most successful companies are those who act fast—fast to innovate and even faster to convert that ingenuity into value. If that sounds like you, then you need a technology platform like HPE ProLiant servers, which delivers performance, reliability, serviceability and near continuous availability. And, if you have your sights set on HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers, we can help you get there affordably when it becomes available—without slowing you down in the meantime or letting legacy equipment stand in your way.

Got business concerns? We’ve got you covered.

I’ve been in this business a long time and know that acquiring technology isn’t always straight-forward. You may have business parameters that complicate things. HPE Financial Services specializes in customizing solutions to meet your business concerns.

Read the entire article here, The Future Belongs to the Fast – HPE ProLiant Gen9 to Gen10 Server Transition Program

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

