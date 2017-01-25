The Five Reasons Behind My Move to IGEL by Simon Clephan!

[Blog Note: IGEL today announced the appointment of Simon Clephan as IGEL’s VP Business Development and Strategic Alliances. In this new role he will manage key partnerships and help grow the business into new markets, such as IoT. He will also be responsible for the integration of IGEL’s current and future solutions into key partner offerings, particularly for new markets and non-traditional VDI partners. The following blog provides insight into why he joined IGEL in this new position.]

You want to know the honest truth… well of course you do! So why did I leave a perfectly good job at LANDESK, to join IGEL? For these 5 reasons:

The People – Jed Ayres is putting together a team that it is impossible to deny is a top -notch group. And one thing I’ve learned over the past 30+ years in high tech, is that it is ALL about the people. I can’t wait to join this team of passionate, hard-working experts. Not to mention anyone specifically, but to be working directly with Doug Brown will be a joy. The Channel – Jed’s the master of the channel and programs, I have never seen anyone who knows so completely what it takes to motivate the channel. The channel, at least the good ones, “KNOW” their customers, they are the trusted advisors, and if you get them involved, motivated and incented to sell a quality product then the sky is the limit. The fact that IGEL has built a better “mouse trap” just takes the value of the channel a step further.

Read the entire article here, The Five Reasons Behind My Move to IGEL

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more: