The Express Route to a hybrid Azure platform

Cloud computing is promising much – but is failing in many areas as users get to grips with some of its more complex areas. An example here is when organisations start to look at how best to use multiple cloud platforms across a private and public environment – what is known as a ‘hybrid cloud’.

In essence, such a cloud sounds easy: an organisation maintains certain workloads on its own equipment, using public cloud where and when suitable to meet the needs of a process.

However, the devil is in the detail. The first problem starts where the choice of technical cloud platform has to be made. Using different cloud technologies can make workload and data mobility difficult. For example, using an OpenStack private cloud and a Microsoft Azure public cloud means that compromises must be made in certain areas.

However, Microsoft has now addressed this with the launching of Azure Stack – a highly engineered hardware/software system that can be made available to organisations to create a private cloud that is highly compatible with the Azure Public Cloud.

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.