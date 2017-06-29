The Essentials of Database Scalability: Vertical & Horizontal
Scalability is the capability of a system, network, or process to handle a growing amount of work, or its potential to be enlarged in order to accommodate that growth. – Wikipedia
It’s safe to say there’s been a steady growth in the amount of data stored since ‘The Digital Age’ began. As seen in the infographic below, our ability to store more data has led to an exponential growth in the amount of data stored.
The total amount of digital data generated in 2013 was about 4.4 zettabytes. (That’s 4.4 X 1021 bytes) This is conservatively projected to grow to 44 zettabytes in 2020. (source)
Database Scalability
As hardware continues to innovate at a rapid pace (mass storage devices, CPU and networks), this in turn leads to increased capacity for existing database software, enabling growth in the number of transactions per second. But there is still the need to add capacity from time to time.
