The enhanced change management module in ServiceDesk Plus (Cloud version) Video

We’ve enhanced the change management module in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus to provide IT teams with more control over and clarity on change management processes. IT teams now have access to a visual change workflow builder, change templates, and change roles.

In this video you will learn about,

1. Generating multi-stage change workflows, with statuses specific to each stage.

2. Configuring actions, such as conditions, switches, notifications, approvals and field updates, across entire change workflows.

3. Creating custom change templates, associate them with change workflows, and visually track the progress of changes through their entire life cycle.

4. Defining change roles with specific view, edit and approval permissions for various stakeholders.

For more information on the enhanced change management module, please visit https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/visual-change-workflow-builder.html?utm_source=YT&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=YouTubeSEOdes

For upcoming videos subscribe our channel here https://www.youtube.com/user/manageengine

Follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ME_ITSM

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/servicedeskplus/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2881115/

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+Servicedeskplus1

This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine