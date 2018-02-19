Home Cloud Computing The enhanced change management module in ServiceDesk Plus (Cloud version) Video

The enhanced change management module in ServiceDesk Plus (Cloud version) Video

We’ve enhanced the change management module in the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus to provide IT teams with more control over and clarity on change management processes. IT teams now have access to a visual change workflow builder, change templates, and change roles.

In this video you will learn about,

1. Generating multi-stage change workflows, with statuses specific to each stage.
2. Configuring actions, such as conditions, switches, notifications, approvals and field updates, across entire change workflows.
3. Creating custom change templates, associate them with change workflows, and visually track the progress of changes through their entire life cycle.
4. Defining change roles with specific view, edit and approval permissions for various stakeholders.

ManageEngine ManageEngine delivers the real-time IT management tools that empower IT teams to meet organizational needs for real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises - including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 - rely on ManageEngine products to ensure the optimal performance of their critical IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, India, Singapore, Japan and China.

