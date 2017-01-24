The end of VDI as we know it……

Over the years VDI has been a great tool for promoting workforce mobility, centralized management, BYOD, data governance, data security and many more use-cases in enterprises. However, it is important to recognize when times are changing and try to adapt yourself to the new reality. VDI is morphing, requirements are shifting and I think it’s time to pay attention to both the changes in the market and technology.

How did we get here?

Most of my readers would know that I am not a prominent supporter of DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service). However, the reality is that any enterprise can have a successful DaaS implementation simply creating a self-service portal where users can provision virtual desktops, as needed, automatically, without requiring human interaction.

DaaS self-service portals should be an easy-to-use user interface that abstracts infrastructure from users and operators. Underlying technicalities such as datastores, resource pools, desktop images and other complex structures should not be something that VDI operators or users should deal with in order to manage virtual desktop deployments.

