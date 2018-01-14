The average worker saves 81 minutes per week in productivity by using a personal device at work and 75% of companies now allow employees to use personal devices for work. It’s no surprise that the morale and productivity benefits out

weigh the typical security and network overload challenges that companies face by adopting BYOD policies.

Let’s talk practicality, though. Out of the 75% of businesses that support BYOD initiatives, how many have effectively introduced the trend to their traditional IT environments? A whopping 80 percent of all BYOD is still completely unmanaged.

Building a reactive BYOD program to your users’ needs

With a comprehensive, reactive BYOD program, your gains could jump to $1,300 per mobile user per year. That’s a lot of dough to be throwing out the window just because you don’t have a BYOD plan for your BYOD enabled workforce.

Think about something simple like printing. Now that you’ve got a happier, more productive team because your company is on board with BYOD, you need to figure out to enable them to do office work from their mobile devices.

The scenario: Your user wants to print with Google Cloud Print.

Read the entire article here, The Easy Way to Manage Google Cloud Print | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.