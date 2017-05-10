The Diverse Alerting Needs for Application Performance Monitoring
In today’s digital economy, most business services rely on IT applications. The increasing dependency on applications has resulted in the growing adoption of application performance monitoring (APM) solutions. The goals of an APM solution are:
- To ensure high application uptime, service reliability and great end-user experience
- To proactively diagnose performance problems so the respective stakeholder (application owner, IT Ops, DevOps, developer, etc.) can fix them before users notice them.
Modern APM solutions must not only have deep monitoring functionality, but they must also be able to provide actionable intelligence to simplify an administrator’s job in finding and fixing an application problem. Alerts on performance deviations, errors, warnings, bottlenecks, etc. are essential requirements for an APM tool. But the requirements of enterprise IT teams have expanded beyond this to also include context-aware alerting for fast and smart resolution of problems.
Read the entire article here, The Diverse Alerting Needs for Application Performance Monitoring
via the fine folks at eG Innovations
