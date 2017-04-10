The DevOps Adoption Playbook: A Guide to Adopting DevOps in a Multi-Speed IT Enterprise Book

Achieve streamlined, rapid production with enterprise-level DevOps

The DevOps Adoption Playbook provides practical, actionable, real-world guidance on implementing DevOps at enterprise scale. Author Sanjeev Sharma heads the DevOps practice for IBM; in this book, he provides unique guidance and insight on implementing DevOps at large organizations. Most DevOps literature is aimed at startups, but enterprises have unique needs, capabilities, limitations, and challenges; “DevOps for startups” doesn’t work at this scale, but the DevOps paradigm can revolutionize enterprise IT. Deliver high-value applications and systems with velocity and agility by adopting the necessary practices, automation tools, and organizational and cultural changes that lead to innovation through rapid experimentation. Speed is an advantage in the face of competition, but it must never come at the expense of quality; DevOps allows your organization to keep both by intersecting development, quality assurance, and operations.

Enterprise-level DevOps comes with its own set of challenges, but this book shows you just how easily they are overcome. With a slight shift in perspective, your organization can stay ahead of the competition while keeping costs, risks, and quality under control.

Grasp the full extent of the DevOps impact on IT organizations

Achieve high-value innovation and optimization with low cost and risk

Exceed traditional business goals with higher product release efficiency

Implement DevOps in large-scale enterprise IT environments

DevOps has been one of IT’s hottest trends for the past decade, and plenty of success stories testify to its effectiveness in organizations of any size, industry, or level of IT maturity, all around the world. The DevOps Adoption Playbook shows you how to get your organization on board so you can slip production into the fast lane and innovate your way to the top.

