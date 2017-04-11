The DevOps 2.1 Toolkit: Docker Swarm: Building, testing, deploying, and monitoring services inside Docker Swarm clusters – Volume 2

The book envelops all aspects of building, testing, deploying, and monitoring services inside Docker Swarm clusters. We’ll go through all the tools required for running a cluster. We’ll go through the whole process with clusters running locally on a laptop. Once we are confident with the outcome, we’ll translate the experience to different hosting providers like AWS, Azure, DigitalOcean, and so on. The book goes deeper into one of the subjects explored in The DevOps 2.0 Toolkit. It is updated to use the latest and greatest features and techniques introduced in Docker 1.12. We’ll go through many practices and even more tools. While there will be a lot of theory, this is a hands-on book. You won’t be able to complete it by reading it in a metro on a way to work. You’ll have to read this book while in front of the computer and get your hands dirty.

