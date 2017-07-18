The Devil’s in the Details: Understanding Event Correlation

Correlation and root-cause diagnosis have always been the holy grail of IT performance monitoring. Instead of managing a flood of alerts, correlation and root-cause diagnosis help IT administrators determine where the real cause of a problem lies and work to resolve this quickly, so as to minimize user impact and business loss.

However, all this is not as simple as it sounds! There has always been confusion around event correlation. Terms like event storms, false alerts, root-cause, correlation, analytics, and others are used by vendors with reckless abandon. The result for customers can be a a lot of confusion.

As a result, I’ve always liked some of the best practice guidance around monitoring and event management. Event management’s objectives – detect events, make sense of them and determine the appropriate control action – can be a good way to understand these concepts, and breaking things down along these lines can help us understand what can be a complex subject.

