The #DellXPS 13 2-in-1! Pretty Cool Machine!
In April 2016, the XPS design team was in an impossible situation.
We were in the early stages of designing a new flagship 2-in-1 laptop. We envisioned a laptop that had would spark envy at the airport. It needed to be small, beautiful, powerful and have good battery life.
Unfortunately, it was impossible to meet all of these goals with the technology that was available to us in January 2016. With the existing technology it could be mobile or powerful or battery efficient but not all three.
We didn’t give up. If we couldn’t do it with existing technology, we’d have to create something new.
We started by putting a Core I Y based processor in the laptop. The Y series is designed for maximum mobility. It uses less power which means it runs cool and maximizes battery life. The Y series also enables small, quiet, beautiful design by eliminating the need for fans.
However, the typical implementation is only powerful enough for light work like web surfing, doing email or writing novels. To meet our goals, we needed to push more power through the Y series processor than we ever had before. This creates a problem: the processor could get too hot to handle.
via the fine folks at Dell
