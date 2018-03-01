DABCC Radio
The Cycles of EUC and why IGEL in Today's World with Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow – Podcast Episode 302

The Cycles of EUC and why IGEL in Today’s World with Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow – Podcast Episode 302
In episode 302, Douglas Brown interviews Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow, CEO and Founder of Thin Client Computing. Steve and Doug discuss the different cycles we have experienced over the past twenty years of EUC, how we used The Clients in the past and what the difference is between then and now. Plus so much more! Steve is a fantastic guy and always great to listen to him share his years of wisdom!

About Steve Greenberg, CTP Fellow, CEO and Founder of Thin Client Computing

Steve Greenberg is the founder of Thin Client Computing, a leading virtualization consulting group based on Scottsdale, AZ. A pioneer and innovator in advanced Virtualization and Data Center designs, he has been active virtual computing since the 90s, and, is a popular industry conference speaker. Reference Clients include American Express, Cox Communications and Mayo Clinic.

About Thin Client Computing

Since 1997, Thin Client Computing has been the leading provider of advanced Data Center Virtualization and Cloud solutions to SMB and Enterprise clients. Our solutions run critical 24×7 environments across many industries, including Utilities, Finance, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Education. TCC specializes in lowering the overall cost of operation while improving UX, Productivity, Reliability and, Uptime. Reference customers include American Express, Mayo Clinic, PetsMart, Salt River Project and Cox Communications.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Inside IGEL Technology
Management
Mobile
News
IGEL Technology
