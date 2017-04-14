If you are the VP or Director of IT Operations, chances are that you are responsible for maintaining critical infrastructure and ongoing support of business applications. You also maintain a robust portfolio of IT service offerings that are aligned with ITIL and other standards. You are measured on how well you demonstrate IT value to business, how you improve your division responsiveness, as well as improvements in customer satisfaction and ease of use of all-things-IT.

At the conferences you attend you hear about bimodal IT, and I bet you have asked yourself whether your IT is unique because in reality you do both modes—you just have it all in one. You would like to do more and you have a formal plan to establish and implement strategies for continuous modernization of the technology stack. You aim to accomplish this through DevOps, machine learning and artificial intelligence, microservices, apps self-healing, and even robotics.

You are looking to increase your speed on some basics, including:

Read the entire article here, The containers have landed: accelerate and streamline your continuous operations

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.