Home Cloud Computing The Complete Package: Nutanix AHV certified on Klas Telecom’s Voyager Tactical Data Center

The Complete Package: Nutanix AHV certified on Klas Telecom’s Voyager Tactical Data Center

0
The Complete Package: Nutanix AHV certified on Klas Telecom’s Voyager Tactical Data Center
0

Earlier this year, we joined forces with Klas Telecom to bring Nutanix Enterprise Cloud to the edge with the Voyager Tactical Data Center (TDC) – a rugged, enterprise-grade compute and data storage solution that fits in an airline carry-on compliant rollaway case. After a rigorous testing and evaluation process, we have further streamlined our tactical offering to better support the mission with the certification of Nutanix AHV on the Voyager TDC.

AHV is the native Nutanix hypervisor and completes the ‘out-of-box-ready’ virtualization infrastructure stack. Operators are now able to deploy the Voyager TDC and immediately start deploying virtual machines (VM) with enterprise-class virtualization and management capabilities, without the extra cost, licensing, management, or complexity of stand-alone virtualization solutions. Nutanix HCI combined with AHV delivers a more powerful, yet leaner, virtualization stack that is ready to run any mission-critical workload, wherever it is needed.

Here’s how this complete, tactical solution is changing the game for the warfighter:

1. CENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT & EASE-OF-USE

In addition to AHV, every Nutanix node includes Prism, an intuitive management interface that provides a holistic view of the entire infrastructure stack. With Prism the creation and management of VMs is centrally managed, rather than utilizing disparate products and policies that add complexity.

From one Prism Central management console, a single administrator at the battalion level has visibility into every TDC in the field that rolls up to the battalion. All management, patches, upgrades, and deep operational insights into system health and resource capacity can be done via a single, centralized management point with “one-click” simplicity.

Read the entire article here, The Complete Package: Nutanix AHV certified on Klas Telecom’s Voyager Tactical Data Center

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
News
Storage
Nutanix
Nutanix

Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video