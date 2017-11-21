Earlier this year, we joined forces with Klas Telecom to bring Nutanix Enterprise Cloud to the edge with the Voyager Tactical Data Center (TDC) – a rugged, enterprise-grade compute and data storage solution that fits in an airline carry-on compliant rollaway case. After a rigorous testing and evaluation process, we have further streamlined our tactical offering to better support the mission with the certification of Nutanix AHV on the Voyager TDC.

AHV is the native Nutanix hypervisor and completes the ‘out-of-box-ready’ virtualization infrastructure stack. Operators are now able to deploy the Voyager TDC and immediately start deploying virtual machines (VM) with enterprise-class virtualization and management capabilities, without the extra cost, licensing, management, or complexity of stand-alone virtualization solutions. Nutanix HCI combined with AHV delivers a more powerful, yet leaner, virtualization stack that is ready to run any mission-critical workload, wherever it is needed.

Here’s how this complete, tactical solution is changing the game for the warfighter:



1. CENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT & EASE-OF-USE

In addition to AHV, every Nutanix node includes Prism, an intuitive management interface that provides a holistic view of the entire infrastructure stack. With Prism the creation and management of VMs is centrally managed, rather than utilizing disparate products and policies that add complexity.

From one Prism Central management console, a single administrator at the battalion level has visibility into every TDC in the field that rolls up to the battalion. All management, patches, upgrades, and deep operational insights into system health and resource capacity can be done via a single, centralized management point with “one-click” simplicity.

Read the entire article here, The Complete Package: Nutanix AHV certified on Klas Telecom’s Voyager Tactical Data Center

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.