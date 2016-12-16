Home Applications The Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop FMA Services Complete Overview – New 7.12 Services Included

0
The release of XenApp/XenDesktop version 7.12 introduced couple of new FMA services (primarily used by LHC) — time for an update. As you might be aware, I have written multiple articles on the FlexCast Management Architecture in the past (including my book) talking about its core services, their responsibilities, capabilities, communication channels/interfaces and so on. Throughout the past two years I also came up with a nice graphical overview (at least I like to think so) representing a Delivery Controller including all main FMA services. This article/post is meant to provide you with a continues update on the FMA and its primary core services, graphical overview included. Each time something changes you’ll read about it here – as soon as NDA has been lifted of course.

I’ll start with a short introduction before highlighting each of the services individually – most of the below sections, except for the NEW additions can be found in my book as well (slightly altered though). I’ll make sure to point out what has been changed, added, removed etc. as you go through the list of services.

Internal (Service) communication

Although FMA services run completely isolated from each other, internal communications between the different services takes place using so-called WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) end points (also referred to as service interfaces) over port 80 by default. Though, here I would like to note that port 80 can be changed into any port number you might prefer and that encryption is supported as well.

Read the entire article here, The Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop FMA Services complete overview – new 7.12 Services included

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

 

Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Management
Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam
