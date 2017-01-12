The Citrix Video 2017
We have always believed in partnering with our customers to redefine the future of work and make the extraordinary possible. By continuously evolving the secure delivery of applications and data, we power new business models, accelerate innovation, and free people and organizations to stay connected anywhere, any time and on any device.
Learn more at https://www.citrix.com.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper