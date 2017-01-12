Home Applications The Citrix Video 2017

The Citrix Video 2017

0
  prev next  
0

We have always believed in partnering with our customers to redefine the future of work and make the extraordinary possible. By continuously evolving the secure delivery of applications and data, we power new business models, accelerate innovation, and free people and organizations to stay connected anywhere, any time and on any device.

Learn more at https://www.citrix.com.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Videos
Citrix
Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]

    read more
    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    Downloads

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop Wayk Now lets you take control of a remote computer, or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Wayk Now is free for personal use and currently available on Windows, Max OS X and Linux. Remote Control – Take control of a remote computer, or allow someone […]

      read more
      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484156831_maxresdefault.jpg

          Hardware Asset Management with ServiceDesk Plus – Video

          ServiceDesk Plus is a game-changing IT help desk software which is used by more than 100,000 service desks across 185 countries. This video series will help you get the most out of ServiceDesk Plus. In this video, you will learn about, Hardware asset discovery/scanning techniques – 2:20 Product & product type – 7:07 Assigning assets […]

          read more
          steadyPRINT Logo

          steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer (Preview) Video

          1484276837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – 3 Ways you can Make your Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop Deployment more Robust

          1484194631_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Restart Priorities and Orchestrated Restart for vSphere HA Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video