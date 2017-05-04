I’m just back from Gartner’s Data and Analytics conference this week, and Gartner analysts spent the week making a passionate case for the critical role of the Chief Data Officer or CDO. This opinion stands in stark contrast to observations from a CIO conference I attended, where speakers argued that a CDO was a sign of failed alliances, needed only when the CIO and CMO can’t get along.

So which is it – the next great title to aspire to in IT, or proof that execs haven’t grown up?

Clearly, data is the lifeblood of all organizations today – or needs to be. Proper collecting, connecting, wrangling, and understanding of that data underlies any enterprise’s ongoing health. Organizations that fail to apply the appropriate controls to and extract maximum value out of their data will fail to thrive. From that perspective, it’s easy to argue for a CDO, an exec with a full seat at the table whose mandate is to “get it right” when it comes to data.

Read the entire article here, The Chief Data Officer – The Next Great IT Role or a Sign of Failure? – ScaleArc

via the fine folks at ScaleArc