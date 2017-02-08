Home Applications The Changing Landscape of Enterprise Application Management

The Changing Landscape of Enterprise Application Management

The Changing Landscape of Enterprise Application Management
I’m usually not one for posting blogs on [rorymon.com] in reaction to public announcements BUT I’ll make an exception for a couple that occurred in the first two weeks of this year. First, on the 2nd of January, Symantec put out a release to state that their Workspace Virtualization product is now End Of Life. Second is the announcement out of Citrix Summit that Citrix acquired Unidesk. These announcements warrant a post in my opinion because to me it highlights a major shift in the application virtualization and application delivery space.

Before diving in, I’d like to say that it’s a shame that Symantec have decided to get out of the appvirt game. They did have some great unique features and a different approach to competitors. I wish they had invested more development effort over the years. Reading that they want to focus on core products makes a lot of sense as to why the products was not getting as much focus as it deserved over the years.

I’m a strong believer that the more products in the space, the better it is for customers. Healthy competition pushes vendors to continuously improve. It gives organization’s options and helps drives down the cost!

Above is a chart taken from a presentation that Ruben Sprujit and I did a few of years ago with credit to Project VRC.

Read the entire article here, The Changing Landscape of Enterprise Application Management

via the fine folks at FSLogix

FSLogix
