The cat’s out of the bag! Latency issues plague public cloud

Technology, like everything else, has trends or cycles. Cloud started more than 10 years ago and was the hot, new tech trend. But now…are things starting to shift again? Are organizations thinking twice before automatically moving essential workloads to the public cloud?

The answer is yes – and for a variety of reasons. A few born-in-the-cloud companies have now moved from the public cloud back to on-premises data centers – DropBox is a high-profile example. And the public cloud performance (or lack thereof) was a big reason why.

Letting the cat out of the bag: Public cloud is all about capacity, not performance

When businesses choose to put their applications in the public cloud, they are sharing infrastructure with a lot of other people. Of course, this can be a good solution because it means that you only pay for what you need when you need it. Public cloud also gives businesses the ability to scale up or down based upon demand.

