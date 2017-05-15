Home The BIG Ransomware Attack that Could Have Been Avoided!

The BIG Ransomware Attack that Could Have Been Avoided!

0
The BIG Ransomware Attack that Could Have Been Avoided!
0

Ransomware attacks are not uncommon; they are happening every day now. But, as reported in every major news outlet on the planet, including this article in Dark Reading, a new strain of ransomware called WannaCry (aka WanaCrypt and WCry) has spread through at least 74 countries. Tens of thousands of computers have already been infected. It appears to be able to self-propagate, making it extremely dangerous. Once it’s on your business network, it can infect many other machines. It’s a new variant of an earlier version that first came out in late March.

Ransomware typically works by encrypting your files so that you can’t access them until you pay the ransom. The ransom in this case appears to be a demand for $300 in Bitcoins that must be paid within 3 days or the amount is doubled. After seven days the files on the system are gone forever.

Ransomware is a major component of cybercrime that costs businesses millions of dollars each year.

Read the entire article here, The BIG Ransomware Attack that Could Have Been Avoided!

via the fine folks at Flexera Software

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Flexera Software
Flexera Software Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494691033_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – Redefining the Branch with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          This is a time of transformation for branch networking, it has to be, because a branch can be anything. See how NetScaler SD-WAN is redefining the branch. Visit citrix.com/sdwan This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1494548807_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: GTC 2017: NVIDIA Isaac Robot Simulator – Keynote Part 12

          1494548832_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: GTC 2017: NVIDIA Partners with Toyota – Keynote Part 11

          1494548901_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: GTC 2017: NVIDIA GPU Cloud Platform – Keynote Part 10

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video