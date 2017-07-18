The Best Way to Learn Docker for Free: Play-With-Docker (PWD)

Last year at the Distributed System Summit in Berlin, Docker captains Marcos Nils and Jonathan Leibiusky started hacking on an in-browser solution to help people learn Docker. A few days later, Play-with-docker (PWD) was born.

PWD is a Docker playground which allows users to run Docker commands in a matter of seconds. It gives the experience of having a free Alpine Linux Virtual Machine in browser, where you can build and run Docker containers and even create clusters in Docker Swarm Mode. Under the hood Docker-in-Docker (DinD) is used to give the effect of multiple VMs/PCs. In addition to the playground, PWD also includes a training site composed of a large set of Docker labs and quizzes from beginner to advanced level available at training.play-with-docker.com.

In case you missed it, Marcos and Jonathan presented PWD during the last DockerCon Moby Cool Hack session. Watch the video below for a deep dive into the infrastructure and roadmaps.

Over the past few months, the Docker team has been working closely with Marcos, Jonathan and other active members of the Docker community to add new features to the project and Docker labs to the training section.

