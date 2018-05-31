The Benefits of Blockchain

A New Foundation for Cultivating Customer Trust

Imagine if you could rent a house, buy a car, be admitted to a hospital, get a driver’s license, apply to college or seek employment – all with just a few clicks of your smart phone.

Just think if you could track the progress of a product you were interested in along every step of its life cycle, ensuring that the companies you transact with adhere to best practices within the workplace, promote environmentally friendly production and distribution methods, and use top quality materials in the goods they offer?

What if digital data were readily accessible without the need of a third-party intermediary, but still remained secure, easily verifiable and unalterable? Welcome to the world of Blockchain.

Blockchain Basics

Though still in its formative stages, Blockchain’s arrival on the scene is good news indeed for today’s consumers seeking greater control over their personal data and more focused insight into the companies with whom they do business. While many still think of Blockchain as primarily a cryptocurrency facilitator – basically, a new way to pay – its potential for the customer extends far beyond its monetary conveniences.

