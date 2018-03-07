Home News The All-New WhatMatrix Comparison Platform is here!

The All-New WhatMatrix Comparison Platform is here!

0
The All-New WhatMatrix Comparison Platform is here!
0

Our community is excited to announce the release of your next-generation IT comparison platform. We’ve listened to your feedback and launch today a fully customizable, expanded and easy-to-consume comparison framework to help you make informed product decisions even more relevant and faster.

We’d love you to try out the new platform, whether you want to prioritize evaluation criteria important to you, apply a use case for your specific deployment scenario or want to fix an (automatically identified) limitation with the new Matrix-PlaceTM.

Visitors value our ability to openly identify limitations! The framework has been expanded to automatically highlight those limitations and enable users to “patch” them using validated products in the newly established Matrix-Place …

What’s New

  1. Custom scores and analysis – Get product recommendations based on your priorities, edit and save priorities as Use Cases.

    NEW – set custom priorities!

  2. Identify & Remediate Issues – The platform now identifies issues specific to your environment, and helps you to remediate limitations through validated Matrix-PlaceTM products
  3. Ease of Consumption – summary section to quickly view product highlights as well as limitations, and to rank and score vendors, including new collapsible sections and sub scores as well as a graphical leaderboard of top vendors

    NEW Apply Matrix-Place Products to fix limitations

  4. More, Trusted Content – Expanded comparison categories, open community curation and new strict user validation to ensure veracity (free access)

Reception in the industry has been amazing – visitors can now select from over 100 Enterprise products in more than 10 categories with in-depth evaluations over more than 1000 features!

Read the entire article here, The All-New WhatMatrix Comparison Platform is here! | WhatMatrix

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community

Categories:
News
WhatMatrix Community
WhatMatrix Community WhatMatrix has evolved from the popular VirtualizationMatrix and is the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community and is changing the consultancy landscape. By providing curated, free and "always-online" technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching suitable technologies to solve today’s business challenges. Being involved with WhatMatrix instantly raises the profile for both vendors and contributing consultants alike.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    eG Innovations, a global Citrix technology partner, and DABCC joined hands to conduct an industry survey across 795 Citrix professionals worldwide. The survey was conducted between November 2017 and February 2018 across all verticals and industry segments covering organizations of all sizes (a few hundred users to 10,000 users and more). The goal of the […]

    read more
    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1519826266_hqdefault.jpg

          Data Protection Trends at Commvault ConnectionsLive Paris Video

          On Feb 14, Commvault customers and partners gathered to discuss modern Data Protection, including Backup & Recovery, GDPR, Hybrid Cloud plus a demo of Commvault’s HyperScale Technology. This short video captures their collective thoughts on market trends and their investment priorities. Find out more about Commvault https://www.commvault.com/ This video is from the fine folks at […]

          read more
          1519708330_maxresdefault.jpg

          Remote Desktop Manager Video – Testimonials

          1520042827_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: How to Setup Your OneDrive Folder in Windows 10

          1519748547_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: The Journey to the Digital Workspace

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video