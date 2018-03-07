Our community is excited to announce the release of your next-generation IT comparison platform. We’ve listened to your feedback and launch today a fully customizable, expanded and easy-to-consume comparison framework to help you make informed product decisions even more relevant and faster.

We’d love you to try out the new platform, whether you want to prioritize evaluation criteria important to you, apply a use case for your specific deployment scenario or want to fix an (automatically identified) limitation with the new Matrix-PlaceTM.

Visitors value our ability to openly identify limitations! The framework has been expanded to automatically highlight those limitations and enable users to “patch” them using validated products in the newly established Matrix-Place …

What’s New

Custom scores and analysis – Get product recommendations based on your priorities, edit and save priorities as Use Cases. NEW – set custom priorities! Identify & Remediate Issues – The platform now identifies issues specific to your environment, and helps you to remediate limitations through validated Matrix-PlaceTM products Ease of Consumption – summary section to quickly view product highlights as well as limitations, and to rank and score vendors, including new collapsible sections and sub scores as well as a graphical leaderboard of top vendors NEW Apply Matrix-Place Products to fix limitations More, Trusted Content – Expanded comparison categories, open community curation and new strict user validation to ensure veracity (free access)

Reception in the industry has been amazing – visitors can now select from over 100 Enterprise products in more than 10 categories with in-depth evaluations over more than 1000 features!

Read the entire article here, The All-New WhatMatrix Comparison Platform is here! | WhatMatrix

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community