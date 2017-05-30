The AI Revolution Is Eating Software: NVIDIA Is Powering It

The remarkable success of our GPU Technology Conference this month demonstrated to anyone still in doubt the extraordinary momentum of the AI revolution.

Throughout the four-day event here in Silicon Valley, attendees from the world’s leading companies in media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation shared stories of their breakthroughs made possible by GPU computing.

The numbers tell a powerful story. With more than 7,000 attendees, 150 exhibitors and 600 technical sessions, our eighth annual GTC was our largest yet. The world’s top 15 tech companies were there, as were the world’s top 10 automakers, and more than 100 startups focusing on AI and VR.

Behind these numbers is a confluence of powerful trends. AI is being driven forward by leaps in computing power that defy the slowdown in Moore’s law. AI developers are racing to build new frameworks to tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time. They want to run their AI software on everything from powerful cloud services to devices at the edge of the cloud.

The Era of AI Computing – The Era of GPU Computing

