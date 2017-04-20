The Agility and Flexibility of Docker including Oracle Database and Development Tools

A company’s important applications often are subjected to random and capricious changes due to forces well beyond the control of IT or management. Events like a corporate merger or even a top programmer on an extended vacation can have an adverse impact on the performance and reliability of critical company infrastructure.

During the second day keynote at DockerCon 2017 in Austin TX, Lily Guo and Vivek Saraswat showed a simulation of how to use Docker Enterprise Edition and its application transformation tools to respond to random events that threaten to undermine the stability of their company critical service.

The demo begins as two developers are returning to work after an extended vacation. They discover that, during their absence, their CEO has unexpectedly hired an outside contract programmer to rapidly code and introduce an entire application service that they know nothing about. As they try to build the new service, however, Docker Security Scan detects that a deprecated library has been incorporated by the contractor. This library is found to have a security vulnerability which violates the company’s best practice standards. As part of Docker Enterprise Edition Advanced, Docker Security Scan automatically keeps track of code contributions and acts as a gatekeeper to flag issues and protect company standards. In this case, they are able to find a newer version of the library and build the service successfully.

via the fine folks at Docker.