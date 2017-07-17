The 5 Servers You Can’t Live Without in Your Data Center

Are you ready for the most advanced servers your data center has ever seen? Today, we begin shipping the newest Dell EMC PowerEdge servers. The 14th generation. You can order them right now and be one of the first to get them up and running in your data center.

In the past, servers were designed for multi-workloads. The server model choices were around density, processor speed, and memory. But that was in a world when different workloads were treated equally. Today, PowerEdge server design is largely optimized around the workload we want you to run on it. It’s a different R&D process that requires a completely integrated development of servers and workloads in many cases. The result is a workload-optimized lineup of servers.

Workload Acceleration

Dedicated hardware accelerator technologies are hot right now. And for good reason. Some applications such as artificial intelligence, analytics, and engineering applications benefit from different kinds of processing. Accelerators use hardware-accelerator chips to offload certain kinds of computations from the CPU to the accelerator chip. The accelerator is very efficient at processing a specific type of work in parallel. What the CPU does better than the accelerator, the CPU processes. The rest it sends to the accelerator chip. The result is that applications run noticeably faster. The new PowerEdge servers support workload acceleration with a variety of GPU and FPGA technologies.

