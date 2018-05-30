Technology in Practice May 2018: Boost availability, lower network costs with NetScaler SD-WAN – Video

This monthly webinar series presents tips, tricks and technical takeaways from Citrix Consulting engagements spanning virtualization, networking, mobility and cloud. Get the inside scoop on IT trends, new Citrix releases and acquisitions, and solutions to common customer issues.

Our May edition features Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN, the industry-leading software-defined WAN solution that improves application performance for users at branch locations. You’ll learn about successful architectures for datacenters and branches, and a field-proven deployment strategy. Topics also include Internet and MPLS links, QoS configuration, and the “Zero-touch Deployment” feature to simplify your rollout

