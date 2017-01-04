Technology Architecture Requirements over Religion

Beware the most common trap of technologists, which is becoming religious about a specific technology or vendor. This is what often leads to the unfortunate failure of a project or a product and also creates the incorrect measurement metric for a technology’s capability for success.

Take AWS for example. I’m a huge fan of AWS, but will not push it as a solution unless it maps to specific business and technical requirements. It is also important to note the order of the business before technical in the requirements chain.

Biz Requirements FTW

Before we launch into “we should use AWS for this because it’s where everyone is going” as our requirements, we have to step back. It’s really as simple as when our parents would say “well, if your friends jumped off a cliff, would you do it too?”

Starting down the path with a solution in mind can be a huge contributor to the failure of a project. This is a common problem among the business world as we lean into our internal IT organization to look for how to solve problems with technology. We are humans and are more likely to want to use something we are familiar with.

