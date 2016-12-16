Technical Cloud Security: Identity challenges in the cloud

This is the sixth in a series of videos and blogs looking at some technical aspects of hybrid cloud security. Today we will look at some of the identity challenges in a cloud operating model. Other videos in the series can be found by searching for the tag cloudsectechvideos.

Remembering usernames and passwords is a challenge for every user, and the more applications that a user has access to, the harder it is to come up with unique but memorable passwords. Password management tools can certainly help here, but when an enterprise is looking to migrate business processes and applications into a hybrid cloud model, particularly when using SaaS applications, being able to integrate the use of an enterprise identity directory across all cloud applications becomes very beneficial.

According to recent 451 Research, being able to maintain consistent access security and authorization controls across environments was one of the major concerns of IT leaders looking to adopt hybrid cloud. Extending the enterprise identity directory across both the traditional data center as well as cloud based applications allows organizations to take advantage of identity federation – users can log onto properly federated applications using their enterprise credentials, instead of having to remember a separate set of credentials for each application.

