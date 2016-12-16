On-Demand Webinars
Home Desktop TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

0
  prev next  
0
608000898_1280x720.jpg
now viewing

TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Don’t let the new guy fool you - Citrix Video

Barry-Schiffer-Feature Image
now playing

Citrix NetScaler Documentation Script Version 3.6

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

Marius Image
now playing

Leveraging Microsoft Azure with Citrix NetScaler HA

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Publishing Content Using the XenApp and XenDesktop Service

BasVanKaam Feature Image
now playing

Demystifying the Citrix XenApp logon, enumeration and launch steps - new details included

Marius Image
now playing

Improving website performance using Citrix NetScaler

Bretty Feature Image
now playing

Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Disaster Recovery for XenApp Made Easy with Azure Site Recovery

praim
now playing

Leading Italian vendor Praim gears up for UK channel drive with Cloud Distribution Storage

Jeff K & Ruben S do a walk through of the Atlantis USX CE. Learn about the volume types, Citrix plug in and more.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Storage
Videos
AtlantisSDS
AtlantisSDS Atlantis, winner of the Best of VMworld and Best of Citrix Synergy awards, offers the industry’s most flexible and powerful Software-Defined Storage (SDS) platform. Atlantis delivers the performance of an all-flash array at half the cost of traditional storage. Atlantis HyperScale leverages the Atlantis patented SDS platform to deliver all-flash hyperconverged appliances that are 50 to 90 per cent lower cost than traditional storage or other hyperconverged appliances. To date, Atlantis has deployed over 120 petabytes of storage for more than 1,000 mission critical deployments and 1 million virtual workspaces, including some of the largest virtualization deployments in the world. Atlantis is privately held and funded by Adams Street Partners, Cisco Systems, El Dorado Ventures and Partech Ventures, with headquarters in Mountain View, California and offices in Europe.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!