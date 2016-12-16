TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

Atlantis, winner of the Best of VMworld and Best of Citrix Synergy awards, offers the industry’s most flexible and powerful Software-Defined Storage (SDS) platform. Atlantis delivers the performance of an all-flash array at half the cost of traditional storage. Atlantis HyperScale leverages the Atlantis patented SDS platform to deliver all-flash hyperconverged appliances that are 50 to 90 per cent lower cost than traditional storage or other hyperconverged appliances. To date, Atlantis has deployed over 120 petabytes of storage for more than 1,000 mission critical deployments and 1 million virtual workspaces, including some of the largest virtualization deployments in the world. Atlantis is privately held and funded by Adams Street Partners, Cisco Systems, El Dorado Ventures and Partech Ventures, with headquarters in Mountain View, California and offices in Europe.