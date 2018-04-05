Tech Zone Expert Series Top Questions on Horizon Cloud on Azure

Welcome to the Digital Workspace Tech Zone Expert Series, where you’ll hear from technical experts about the top technical questions in the end user computing space. This Expert Series video will focus on Horizon Cloud on Azure.

VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.