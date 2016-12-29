Home Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature

Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature

Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature
Punching Cloud Feature
Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature

VMware Talks What’s Coming in 2017? Here’s What the VMware Magic 8 Ball Says

2017 IT Industry Predictions

Cohesity DataPlatform Service Integration with VMware vRealize Automation

Citrix XenMobile & Google Android for Work: A Collaboration Made for Business

Use OpBot to find your resource hungry virtual machines

How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

AI Flips Kanye West's Frown Upside Down

What are RMM Tools? Which RMM Software is Best in Industry?

Microsoft: Best Practices for WordPress Security on Azure

VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation - Imaging Preparation

These days, everyone uses social media for a variety of productive and unproductive reasons. We, at Cohesity, like to use social media to feel the pulse of the industry and to get a sense of our customers wants and needs. So, when we received the following message via Twitter, we thought we’d respond with some good news. Chip Zoller tweeted the following at Cohesity:

Well, Chip, your tweet was seen by many of the folks here at Cohesity. After a couple of email exchanges with our CEO and members of the product and engineering teams, I’m thrilled to be able to respond to you, and all our customers, about what we consider to be an important feature. Here’s an official answer to your question: Yes, you will have that capability very soon. In the meantime, here’s a little preview of what’s to come:

Read the entire article here, Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

 

PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera
PunchingClouds by Rawlinson Rivera This is a personal blog focused on capturing and sharing the breakthroughs and solutions within the virtualization industry, in particular the advancements that are being made in the field of Cloud Computing.
