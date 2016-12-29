These days, everyone uses social media for a variety of productive and unproductive reasons. We, at Cohesity, like to use social media to feel the pulse of the industry and to get a sense of our customers wants and needs. So, when we received the following message via Twitter, we thought we’d respond with some good news. Chip Zoller tweeted the following at Cohesity:

Well, Chip, your tweet was seen by many of the folks here at Cohesity. After a couple of email exchanges with our CEO and members of the product and engineering teams, I’m thrilled to be able to respond to you, and all our customers, about what we consider to be an important feature. Here’s an official answer to your question: Yes, you will have that capability very soon. In the meantime, here’s a little preview of what’s to come:

Read the entire article here, Tech Preview: Cohesity DataProtect VM Folder Based Backup Feature

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.