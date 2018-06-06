Home Applications Teach your children well. Hyperconverged can help

Teach your children well. Hyperconverged can help

0
Teach your children well. Hyperconverged can help
0

“Teach your children well. Their IT purgatory will surely go by…”  I’ve stretched the lyrics a bit, but not the meaning. Crosby, Stills & Nash were making a good point in that classic song: In order to prepare our children to be the innovators of the future, it’s really important how we teach them, not just what we teach them. High tech education requires infrastructure that can keep up with the latest technology advances.

The reality is, any datacenter can experience an outage. When servers are down in a college or school district, the applications that students and teachers rely on are down. In legacy IT environments, downed servers can take hours or days to recover. High performance hyperconverged solutions, on the other hand, can get apps back online in seconds. That kind of resiliency and responsiveness in the datacenter helps teachers perform at their best in the classroom, which helps students learn faster.

Technology can be a bottleneck for learningI have great respect for teachers. They need to simplify the world for their students, keeping up with the latest developments in their specific field and presenting information in simple, clear terms. In a way, they are always on stage, always needing to perform at the highest level in the classroom.

Read the entire article here, Teach your children well. Hyperconverged can help

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
News
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1528251784_maxresdefault.jpg

          Top Cloud Security Myths Dispelled – AWS Video Part 1

          In this session we will cover the top cloud security concerns that we hear from Indian customers and provide detailed responses to address each of these concerns, distilled from our practical experience working with organisations around the world. This session is for everyone interested but cautious about the cloud This video is from the fine […]

          read more
          1528251767_maxresdefault.jpg

          Top Cloud Security Myths Dispelled – AWS Video Part 2

          1528064765_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Interview Video: Jared Cowart, NVIDIA

          1528226924_maxresdefault.jpg

          AutoScale Backend-Service VM’s in Azure Public Cloud w/ Citrix NetScaler VPX

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video