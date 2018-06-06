Teach your children well. Hyperconverged can help

“Teach your children well. Their IT purgatory will surely go by…” I’ve stretched the lyrics a bit, but not the meaning. Crosby, Stills & Nash were making a good point in that classic song: In order to prepare our children to be the innovators of the future, it’s really important how we teach them, not just what we teach them. High tech education requires infrastructure that can keep up with the latest technology advances.

The reality is, any datacenter can experience an outage. When servers are down in a college or school district, the applications that students and teachers rely on are down. In legacy IT environments, downed servers can take hours or days to recover. High performance hyperconverged solutions, on the other hand, can get apps back online in seconds. That kind of resiliency and responsiveness in the datacenter helps teachers perform at their best in the classroom, which helps students learn faster.

Technology can be a bottleneck for learningI have great respect for teachers. They need to simplify the world for their students, keeping up with the latest developments in their specific field and presenting information in simple, clear terms. In a way, they are always on stage, always needing to perform at the highest level in the classroom.

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.